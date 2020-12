Video Credit: In The Know Trending [AOL.com] - Duration: 01:25s - Published 4 minutes ago

15-year-old teen gave a heartfelt speech to stepmom during wedding

A 15-year-old’s speech to her stepmom at the wedding will leave you in tears.

“Beth, I’m so happy to finally be able to call you officially as my stepmom.”Video courtesy of Sky Cinema Films