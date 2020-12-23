Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Karima Baloch's mysterious death is not an act of suicide or accident: Hakeem Baloch

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 03:25s - Published
Karima Baloch's mysterious death is not an act of suicide or accident: Hakeem Baloch

Karima Baloch's mysterious death is not an act of suicide or accident: Hakeem Baloch

A Baloch leader has demanded through investigation into the mysterious death of Banuk Karima Baloch, a political and human rights activist in Canada as she was receiving life threats and abusive messages on her social media accounts.

Hakeem Baloch, President of Baloch National Movement UK Zone, who is also her close friend, call her a brave lady who can't commit suicide.

The 37-year-old Baloch activist, who came to Canada in 2016, campaigned extensively against disappearances and human rights violations in the troubled Balochistan province.

Karima was among many young and educated Baloch political activists who have migrated to Europe, Canada and the United States.

They even face life threats in the West as Islamabad accuses them as 'traitors' for raising human rights issues in Balochistan.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Balochistan, Pakistan Balochistan, Pakistan Province of Pakistan

Pakistani Human Rights Activist Found Dead in Canada

 A Pakistani human rights activist who had been missing for days has been found dead in Toronto. Karima Baloch, 37, who had been living in exile in Canada for..
WorldNews

Islamabad Islamabad Capital of Pakistan

India strongly protests vandalisation of Maharaja Ranjit Singh's statue

 As the treatment of religious minorities and human rights turn into a new battleground for India and Pakistan, the government has officially raised with..
IndiaTimes
Pakistan Foreign Minister alleges 'India planning surgical strike' [Video]

Pakistan Foreign Minister alleges 'India planning surgical strike'

2016's surgical strike continues to haunt Pakistan. Pakistan has claimed that "India is planning surgical strike to divert attention from its 'domestic troubles'". Pakistan Foreign Minister Qureshi claimed that Islamabad has 'credible inputs'. Qureshi's made startling claims during press conference in Abu Dhabi on December 18. "An important development has cropped up [...] I've learned through our intelligence forces [...] that India is planning a surgical strike against Pakistan," Pakistan's news outlet Dawn quoted Qureshi. NSA to Pakistan Prime Minister in a series of tweets echoed with Pakistan Foreign Minister. Foreign Minister's comments come amid frequent ceasefire violations by his country. His claims come days after two Pakistan Army soldiers were killed along the Line of Control (LoC) opposite Naushera sector in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district by the Indian Army while retaliating to ceasefire violation by the Pakistan. Qureshi made similar claims in April 2019 when he had said Pakistan has "reliable intelligence" that India will attack. In 2016, days after Pakistani terrorists attacked the Indian Army at Uri in Jammu and Kashmir, Indian Army conducted a surgical strike across Line of Control in Pakistan occupied Kashmir and destroyed launch pads completely, killing many terrorists.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:45Published