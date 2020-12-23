Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 03:25s - Published 7 minutes ago

Karima Baloch's mysterious death is not an act of suicide or accident: Hakeem Baloch

A Baloch leader has demanded through investigation into the mysterious death of Banuk Karima Baloch, a political and human rights activist in Canada as she was receiving life threats and abusive messages on her social media accounts.

Hakeem Baloch, President of Baloch National Movement UK Zone, who is also her close friend, call her a brave lady who can't commit suicide.

The 37-year-old Baloch activist, who came to Canada in 2016, campaigned extensively against disappearances and human rights violations in the troubled Balochistan province.

Karima was among many young and educated Baloch political activists who have migrated to Europe, Canada and the United States.

They even face life threats in the West as Islamabad accuses them as 'traitors' for raising human rights issues in Balochistan.