Federal Judge Delays R. Kelly's Trial Due to COVID-19 | Billboard News Billboard News - Duration: 01:00s - Published 5 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:00s - Published Federal Judge Delays R. Kelly's Trial Due to COVID-19 | Billboard News A federal judge on Tuesday again delayed R. Kelly’s trial in Chicago on child pornography and other charges because of concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, postponing it to next year. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources R. Kelly's Chicago Federal Trial Won't Start Until September 2021



R. Kelly won’t go to trial in Chicago until next September, a federal judge ruled Tuesday. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 00:28 Published 14 hours ago