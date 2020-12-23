Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

This Day in History: The First World War Christmas Truce (Dec. 25)

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:50s - Published
This Day in History: The First World War Christmas Truce (Dec. 25)

This Day in History: The First World War Christmas Truce (Dec. 25)

This Day in History:, The First World War Christmas Truce.

December 25, 1914.

The Christmas Truce of 1914 came only five months after the outbreak of war in Europe.

It was one of the last examples of the outdated notion of chivalry between enemies in warfare.

Just after dawn on Christmas day, German troops emerged unarmed from their trenches singing Christmas carols.

They crossed no man's land, calling out “Merry Christmas” in their enemies’ native tongues.

The soldiers exchanged gifts of cigarettes and plum pudding with each other.

There was even a documented case of soldiers from opposing sides playing a good-natured game of soccer


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

TikTok is freaking out about December 21 and coming up with all sorts of theories [Video]

TikTok is freaking out about December 21 and coming up with all sorts of theories

According to TikTok users, December 21 marks an important day.Not only are Jupiter and Saturn set to align and appear as a double planet for the first time in 800 years, but great things (including..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:08Published
The Expanse - Unbox the Plot [Video]

The Expanse - Unbox the Plot

The Expanse - Unbox the Plot - We challenged The Expanse cast to do a mystery unboxing, They accepted. The results: the most wholesome video in the solar system. What surprised YOU the most?? Comment..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 03:11Published
Libya's UNESCO sites endangered amid war [Video]

Libya's UNESCO sites endangered amid war

In the first of a five-part series, Al Jazeera visits the ancient Sabratha ruins on Libya's Mediterranean coast, where fighting has left the site neglected by local authorities.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 06:56Published