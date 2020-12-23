Gov. Ron DeSantis Signs Executive Order Making Clear People 65+ Will Have Priority For COVID Shots Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:56s - Published 5 minutes ago Gov. Ron DeSantis Signs Executive Order Making Clear People 65+ Will Have Priority For COVID Shots “Our first priority for the general population, once the nurses, doctors, and long-term care facilities are done, is to vaccinate people 65 and up,” DeSantis said during a stop at Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital Pensacola, which got its first vaccine shipment this week. Read more: https://cbsloc.al/3nKkgWc 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Puts Focus On Vaccinating Seniors The first wave of COVID-19 vaccinations in Florida went primarily to people under age 65, as Gov. Ron...

cbs4.com - Published 2 hours ago



