Gov. Ron DeSantis Signs Executive Order Making Clear People 65+ Will Have Priority For COVID Shots

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:56s - Published
“Our first priority for the general population, once the nurses, doctors, and long-term care facilities are done, is to vaccinate people 65 and up,” DeSantis said during a stop at Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital Pensacola, which got its first vaccine shipment this week.

Read more: https://cbsloc.al/3nKkgWc


