Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Safety measures for local churches during Christmas services

Video Credit: WXXV - Published
Safety measures for local churches during Christmas services

Safety measures for local churches during Christmas services

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day services have some of the biggest turn outs all year for churches across the Coast.

And christmas day- services have some of the - - - biggest turn outs all year for- churches across the coast.- during normal circumstances,- most would consider that a- good thing.

But during a- pandemic that's trouble.- for churches in biloxi they're- following the same set of - guidelines set by the bishop an- state since they were allowed t- open back up in may.- it's their own responsibility t- add additional safety measures- to the christmas eve and day- mass.

The nativity of the - blessed - virgin mary is doing their best- to limit crowding during- by requiring parishioners to- bring in tickets.

- they also have the total- capacity limited to 25%.- father dennis is delighted to - have in person services again,- as long as they can make it saf- for parishioners.

- - "this parish nativity cathedral is 179 year - old it was the first time in al- those years in which t eester - services, resurrection- of the lord, good friday, chris- mass and all of those were not- - - - celebrated and so it makes this- christmas more important."

- - - nativity b-v-m cathedral, like- many churches across our- coast, will also be offering- virtual mass options, check - out their




You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Churches Moving Christmas Services Online Or Limiting In-Person Attendance [Video]

Churches Moving Christmas Services Online Or Limiting In-Person Attendance

With Christmas just around the corner, many families are usually getting ready for traditions like packing into church to celebrate. But that won't be the case this year with the COVID-19 pandemic;..

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:30Published
Reporter Update: Churches Plan For A Holiday Season Amid The Coronavirus Pandemic [Video]

Reporter Update: Churches Plan For A Holiday Season Amid The Coronavirus Pandemic

KDKA's Chris Hoffman is checking in with local churches of all denominations to find out how they are planning for safe Christmas services amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 01:19Published
Church Implementing New Safety Measures To Keep Traditional Christmas Eve Service [Video]

Church Implementing New Safety Measures To Keep Traditional Christmas Eve Service

Church Implementing New Safety Measures To Keep Traditional Christmas Eve Service

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:14Published