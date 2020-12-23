Safety measures for local churches during Christmas services
Safety measures for local churches during Christmas services
Christmas Eve and Christmas Day services have some of the biggest turn outs all year for churches across the Coast.
And christmas day- services have some of the - - - biggest turn outs all year for- churches across the coast.- during normal circumstances,- most would consider that a- good thing.
But during a- pandemic that's trouble.- for churches in biloxi they're- following the same set of - guidelines set by the bishop an- state since they were allowed t- open back up in may.- it's their own responsibility t- add additional safety measures- to the christmas eve and day- mass.
The nativity of the - blessed - virgin mary is doing their best- to limit crowding during- by requiring parishioners to- bring in tickets.
- they also have the total- capacity limited to 25%.- father dennis is delighted to - have in person services again,- as long as they can make it saf- for parishioners.
- - "this parish nativity cathedral is 179 year - old it was the first time in al- those years in which t eester - services, resurrection- of the lord, good friday, chris- mass and all of those were not- - - - celebrated and so it makes this- christmas more important."
- - - nativity b-v-m cathedral, like- many churches across our- coast, will also be offering- virtual mass options, check - out their