COVID survivor shares powerful message

A local mom who spent 133 days in the hospital battling COVID-19 is filled with gratitude this holiday season.

As she fights to walk again and get her old life back, Gloria Finzel has a powerful message for all of us.

The Finzel family has never been so grateful to be together for the holidays.

ā€œIā€™m doing so much better, physically and mentally,ā€ Gloria said.