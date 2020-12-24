Video Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Duration: 03:36s - Published 5 minutes ago

NBC 26 weather forecast

After highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s a strong cold front is moving through.

We will have a few snow showers later toight with the cold front passing.

It's going to start to get much colder with lows in the mid-teens.

Behind this cold front, our temperatures take a nose dive.

We will only be in the upper teens for Christmas Eve Day.

With gusty northwest winds behind the storm.

Wind chills will be between 0 and -10.

Christmas Eve night will be blustery and cold with lows in the low single digits.

GREAT weather for Santa!!

Christmas will be slightly warmer with highs around 20° but wind chills will still remain chilly.

We do improve during the weekend with highs back in the mid 20s on Saturday and then the lower 30s as we head into Sunday with a small chance of seeing some light snowfall.