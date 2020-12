Related videos from verified sources LVMPD arrest man for sexual assault



Jorge Perez has been arrested for sexually assaulting a woman at gunpoint. Police looking for more info about other sexual assaults. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:45 Published 4 hours ago Man, woman found dead in Middleborough home



A man is facing murder charges after two people were found dead early Thursday in a Middleborough home. Credit: WCVB Duration: 01:20 Published 2 weeks ago UK man shocks mum in surprise return after living in Australia for two years



James Harman, 29, left his mum in tears after he showed up at her front door after living in Sydney, Australia, for two years. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:17 Published 3 weeks ago