Oneida police arrest stabbing suspect

A man was arrested and is facing several charges after allegedly stabbing a woman on North Lake Street in Oneida.

Person they say stabbed a woman several times in oneida early yesterday morning.

The victim, who is at upstate hospital in syracuse..

Isnt being named.

Police have charged ronald campany, ii with attempted murder, burglary, criminal possession of a weapon, aggravated criminal contempt, assault and criminal contempt as well as two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

The victim drove herself to the hospital from the 300 block of north lake street.

Campany was located at a family member's home armed with a knife.

Police established a perimeter, were able to get an elderly relative out of the home... then negotiated with campany.

The standoff lasted for minutes as campany made threats to police.

Campany had previously been charged on december 23rd for violating an order of protection.

