Deep Time Documentary Movie

Deep Time Documentary Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Following up his 2009 feature Crude Independence (SXSW), Deep Time is director Noah Hutton's ethereal portrait of the landowners, state officials, and oil workers at the center of the most prolific oil boom on the planet for the past six years.

With a new focus on the relationship of the indigenous peoples of North Dakota to their surging fossil wealth, Deep Time casts the ongoing boom in the context of paleo-cycles, climate change, and the dark ecology of the future.

Official Selection - 2015 SXSW Film Festival - Documentary Feature Competition Winner - 2015 Environmental Film Festival at Yale - Special Jury Award Winner - 2016 Wild & Scenic Film Festival - Jury Award for Documentary Feature