Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Deep Time Documentary Movie

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:36s - Published
Deep Time Documentary Movie

Deep Time Documentary Movie

Deep Time Documentary Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Following up his 2009 feature Crude Independence (SXSW), Deep Time is director Noah Hutton's ethereal portrait of the landowners, state officials, and oil workers at the center of the most prolific oil boom on the planet for the past six years.

With a new focus on the relationship of the indigenous peoples of North Dakota to their surging fossil wealth, Deep Time casts the ongoing boom in the context of paleo-cycles, climate change, and the dark ecology of the future.

Official Selection - 2015 SXSW Film Festival - Documentary Feature Competition Winner - 2015 Environmental Film Festival at Yale - Special Jury Award Winner - 2016 Wild & Scenic Film Festival - Jury Award for Documentary Feature


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Fat A Documentary 2 Movie [Video]

Fat A Documentary 2 Movie

Fat A Documentary 2 Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: FAT: A Documentary 2 is the sequel to the international sensation that delves deeper into the lies and myths surrounding the age old question:..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:48Published
The Beatles Get Back Documentary Movie - Sneak Peek Clip [Video]

The Beatles Get Back Documentary Movie - Sneak Peek Clip

The Beatles Get Back Documentary Movie - Clip - Plot synopsis: Acclaimed filmmaker Peter Jackson's "The Beatles: Get Back" is a unique cinematic experience that takes audiences back in time to The..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 05:49Published
'Get Back' Beatles documentary sneak peek released [Video]

'Get Back' Beatles documentary sneak peek released

Three-time Oscar winning filmmaker Peter Jackson and The Beatles are collaborating on an upcoming documentary film called “The Beatles: Get Back,” set to be released in 2021.

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 01:01Published