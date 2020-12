Boise State has announced the Spencer Danielson will take over as the interim head coach at Boise State while the university begins a national search for their next football coach.

Boise State begins search for a new football coach after Harsin leaves for Auburn

Ladies and gentlemen, we’ve got a new head coach. Auburn hired Boise State’s Bryan Harsin on...

Boise State's Bryan Harsin is set to become the next head football coach at Auburn, a source...

The Auburn Tigers have hired its 27th head coach in school history in now former Boise State Broncos...