Auburn introduces new head coach

WAAY 31's Max Cohan introduces us to Auburn's new head coach Bryan Harsin and tells us which Alabama players are Heisman finalists.

This afternoon bryan harsin was introduced as the 28th head coach of the auburn tigers.

Harsin has been a winner every where he's coached and said he's ready for the challenges ahead..

"war eagle.

War eagle.

It feels good to say that."

When bryan harsin arrived in auburn thursday afternoon -- he brought with him a history of winning and a mentality that it's never given, always earned..words straight from auburn's creed that he says aligned with his own beliefs.

Harsin was born in boise, idaho and played quarterback for boise state before spending the last seven years as their head coach .

Posting winning records in each season -- five times winning 10 games or more -- and taking home three mountain west titles...harsin said he bleeds blue and always will but this opportunity was too good to pass up.

"there was no other place, other than auburn university that was going to pull me away from a program like that."

Now he says his goal is simple -- he wants to win championships and play consistently..

Knowing the expectations he says he's ready to be the ultimate competitor to make it happen.

"the challenge in that, that's why i'm here.

I've heard that it's going to be challenging, it's going to be tough.

Is that what you want as a competitor?

Known as a strong recruiter -- harsin says he plans to get the best of the best -- starting in our own backyard.

"and making sure that the best players that are right here surrounding us that they want to be at auburn university and then the other players in the country that wanna come play and play for championships and be part of the best football program in the country we're gonna go after them as well."

Harsin said there is no bigger platform than auburn football adding that he wants the fans to be proud of the team that's on the field and proud to have him as the head coach..

Now we can't talk about auburn without mentioning alabama because the heisman finalists were announced tonight.

Alabama's mac jones and devonta smith -- clemson quarterback trevor lawrence and florida quarterback kyle trask are all finalists for the award..

Mac jones had himself quite the year -- throwing for over 37-hundred yards and 32 touchdowns with only four interceptions..

His favorite target devonta smith has a chance to be the first wide receiver to win the award since desmond howard in 1991...he led the nation in receptions and receiving yards and finished with a school record 17 receiving touchdowns.

And najee harris -- while not a finalist finished fifth in voting -- he recorded 27 total touchdowns this season...and lead the nation with 24 on the ground.

With jones, smith and harris...alabama became the first school since army in 1946 to have three players finish in the top five in the same year...the heisman trophy winner will be awarded during a virtual ceremony on january 5th..that'll do it