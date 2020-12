Media reports from national college football writers and local media in Alabama say Boise State head coach Bryan Harsin will be the new head football coach at Auburn University.

The Auburn Tigers have hired its 27th head coach in school history in now former Boise State Broncos...

Ladies and gentlemen, we’ve got a new head coach. Auburn hired Boise State’s Bryan Harsin on...

Bryan Harsin has been named the 28th head football coach in Auburn's 127 year history, Athletics...