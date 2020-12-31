Entering the new Auburn era

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 5 minutes ago

Auburn is prepping for the bowl without Bryan Harsin

Auburn is playling northwestern friday in the citrus bowl.

Bo nix says it's a chance to start 2021 right, then look to the future, which involves a new head coach in bryan harsin.

Auburn football knows how to shake things up.

"it's been a whirlwind the past few weeks."

The tigers enter the new year, with new head coach, bryan harsin, at the helm.

But for auburn's bowl game friday, it's gus malzahn's staff running the show.

"right now coach is here, he's allowed us to do our thing and game plan."

Defensive coordinator and interim head coach kevin steele says he's still calling plays against northwestern.

"you know i'm the defensive coordinator, we have a head coach, and i think it's better to keep it how we've done all year."

While harsin is hands off in bowl prep... "he's doing what he does, and we are doing something totally separate, we're not joined at this point in time."

He's talking to players.

Bo nix says he's reassuring the team, they'll be ready to compete next season.

"he's going to do his best to get coaches in here who are great for us, and keep everyone together and get this thing rolling in 2021."

Harsin hasn't assembled his staff.

Leaving coach's like steele and chad morris wondering what's next... "theres the personal side of it, that involves your families, and other families on the staff, then there's the..

Our players, this has got to be all about the players and helping them be successful on game day."

Steele says he won't let outside noise distract from winning the citrus bowl for auburn.

"we owe that to each other as a team, and a staff, and it's not as hard as people think."

