AK vs AK | No Rating Movie Review | Anil Kapoor | Anurag Kashyap | Vikramaditya Motwane

Starring Anil Kapoor and Anurag Starring in lead roles playing their real parts of that of an actor and director in reel life, AK vs AK is your conventional Bollywood masala film, and no, you can't afford to leave your brains behind while watching it.
It's made intelligently, has a clever screenplay, even smarter direction and some ace performances that make it a wholesome watch.
Kapoor's and Kashyap's camaraderie even while having a spat, looks so real that you are left to wonder if they're actually venting out for some old grudge or are they doing it just for the film.
Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, AK vs AK is an edge of the seat thriller that makes you guessing what's next and eventually treats you with the fabulously written climax.
It also features Sonam Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor in supporting roles.
B-town stars snapped by paparazzi in Mumbai. Bollywood hunks Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan spotted at the airport. Bollywood divas Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, Divya Khosla Kumar were also snapped by photographers at airport. Kanika Kapoor also clicked in Bandra area. Varun Dhawan will be seen in his upcoming flick 'Coolie No 1' this Christmas. Anil Kapoor will be seen in his much awaited movie with Anurag Kashyap 'AK vs AK'. People loved acting skills of Kiara on 'Indoo Ki Jawani'.
Actor, Payal Ghosh has joined Ramdas Athawale’s Republican Party of India. The actor had recently accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual assault. Ramdas Athawale has backed the actor and has demanded that Anurag Kashyap should be arrested. He had also accompanied the actor to meet Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari last month. Payal Ghosh has now been appointed as the vice president of the women’s wing of the party. Speaking after her induction into the RPI, Payal Ghosh said that Bollywood should boycott Anurag Kashyap till the probe into her complaint is not over. Watch the full video for all the details.
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) questioned Arjun Rampal for around six hours at its Mumbai office on Dec 21. He was questioned in connection with psychotropic substances found at his home. Zonal director Sameer Wankhede said that the agency has found some contradiction in the prescription submitted by the actor to NCB. “There was a discrepancy in Arjun Rampal's statement. He can be called for questioning once again,” Sameer said. Last month, the agency had conducted a search at Rampal’s residence in Bandra. It seized electronics gadgets & some medicine restricted under the NDPS Act. NCB had already questioned Rampal and his partner Gabriella Demetriades in connection to the Bollywood drug case. On November 13, Rampal was questioned for nearly seven hours. Gabriella had also been called for two rounds of questioning by the NCB. Watch the full video for more.
Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal appeared before Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Mumbai. He was summoned by the for questioning in a drug caseZonal Director of NCB (Mumbai), Sameer Wankhede said, "There was a discrepancy in Arjun Rampal's statement. He can be called for questioning once again."
As farmers continue their protest against the Modi government’s farm laws, several celebrities have come to support the cause of the farmers. ‘Our farmers are India’s Food Soldiers. Their fears need to be allayed. Their hopes need to be met. As a thriving democracy, we must ensure that this crises is resolved sooner than later,’ Priyanka Chopra Jonas tweeted. Other celebrities including Sonam Kapoor, Sonu Sood, Riteish Deshmukh have also extended their support to the farmers. Farmers have been protesting in and Outside Delhi for the last 12 days against the three farm laws passed by the government. They have been demanding withdrawal of the farm bills and have also called Bharat Bandh on Tuesday to press their demands. Watch the full video for all the details.
In the latest episode of 'Aur Batao', RJ Stutee speaks to Anil Kapoor, director Vikramaditya Motwane. The actor and director talk about how their latest movie AK vs AK. Anil Kapoor reveals his fitness secret and how he always dreamt of showing off his muscles like Salman Khan. Aur Batao is not your regular photoshopped chat show but makes hanging out with celebs a different (and fun) ballgame. Watch the full video for more.
