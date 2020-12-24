AK vs AK | No Rating Movie Review | Anil Kapoor | Anurag Kashyap | Vikramaditya Motwane

Global  
 

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 04:42s - Published
Starring Anil Kapoor and Anurag Starring in lead roles playing their real parts of that of an actor and director in reel life, AK vs AK is your conventional Bollywood masala film, and no, you can't afford to leave your brains behind while watching it.

It's made intelligently, has a clever screenplay, even smarter direction and some ace performances that make it a wholesome watch.

Kapoor's and Kashyap's camaraderie even while having a spat, looks so real that you are left to wonder if they're actually venting out for some old grudge or are they doing it just for the film.

Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, AK vs AK is an edge of the seat thriller that makes you guessing what's next and eventually treats you with the fabulously written climax.

It also features Sonam Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor in supporting roles.

It's currently streaming on Netflix.


Bollywood celebs spotted in Mumbai [Video]

Bollywood celebs spotted in Mumbai

B-town stars snapped by paparazzi in Mumbai. Bollywood hunks Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan spotted at the airport. Bollywood divas Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, Divya Khosla Kumar were also snapped by photographers at airport. Kanika Kapoor also clicked in Bandra area. Varun Dhawan will be seen in his upcoming flick 'Coolie No 1' this Christmas. Anil Kapoor will be seen in his much awaited movie with Anurag Kashyap 'AK vs AK'. People loved acting skills of Kiara on 'Indoo Ki Jawani'.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:25Published
Watch: Payal Ghosh joins RPI; says Bollywood should boycott Anurag Kashyap [Video]

Watch: Payal Ghosh joins RPI; says Bollywood should boycott Anurag Kashyap

Actor, Payal Ghosh has joined Ramdas Athawale’s Republican Party of India. The actor had recently accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual assault. Ramdas Athawale has backed the actor and has demanded that Anurag Kashyap should be arrested. He had also accompanied the actor to meet Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari last month. Payal Ghosh has now been appointed as the vice president of the women’s wing of the party. Speaking after her induction into the RPI, Payal Ghosh said that Bollywood should boycott Anurag Kashyap till the probe into her complaint is not over. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:31Published

‘Found discrepancy in Arjun Rampal’s statement’: Narcotics Control Bureau [Video]

‘Found discrepancy in Arjun Rampal’s statement’: Narcotics Control Bureau

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) questioned Arjun Rampal for around six hours at its Mumbai office on Dec 21. He was questioned in connection with psychotropic substances found at his home. Zonal director Sameer Wankhede said that the agency has found some contradiction in the prescription submitted by the actor to NCB. “There was a discrepancy in Arjun Rampal's statement. He can be called for questioning once again,” Sameer said. Last month, the agency had conducted a search at Rampal’s residence in Bandra. It seized electronics gadgets & some medicine restricted under the NDPS Act. NCB had already questioned Rampal and his partner Gabriella Demetriades in connection to the Bollywood drug case. On November 13, Rampal was questioned for nearly seven hours. Gabriella had also been called for two rounds of questioning by the NCB. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:35Published
Drug case: 'Discrepancy in Arjun Rampal's statement,' says NCB [Video]

Drug case: 'Discrepancy in Arjun Rampal's statement,' says NCB

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal appeared before Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Mumbai. He was summoned by the for questioning in a drug caseZonal Director of NCB (Mumbai), Sameer Wankhede said, "There was a discrepancy in Arjun Rampal's statement. He can be called for questioning once again."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:14Published

Anil Kapoor reveals his fitness secret | AK vs AK | Aur Batao [Video]

Anil Kapoor reveals his fitness secret | AK vs AK | Aur Batao

In the latest episode of 'Aur Batao', RJ Stutee speaks to Anil Kapoor, director Vikramaditya Motwane. The actor and director talk about how their latest movie AK vs AK. Anil Kapoor reveals his fitness secret and how he always dreamt of showing off his muscles like Salman Khan. Aur Batao is not your regular photoshopped chat show but makes hanging out with celebs a different (and fun) ballgame. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 14:52Published

AK vs AK director Vikramaditya Motwane: Secure enough to make fun of themselves

AK vs AK director Vikramaditya Motwane: Secure enough to make fun of themselves You can't bracket Vikramaditya Motwane — just when you think he has a knack for telling tender love...
Mid-Day - Published

Anil Kapoor: I shamelessly approached Anurag Kashyap for film

Anil Kapoor: I shamelessly approached Anurag Kashyap for film If Anil Kapoor had his way, he would have joined forces with Anurag Kashyap in the early 2000s. But...
Mid-Day - Published


Related videos from verified sources

'AK vs AK' trailer: Anurag kidnaps Sonam, Anil searches for daughter [Video]

'AK vs AK' trailer: Anurag kidnaps Sonam, Anil searches for daughter

The trailer of AK vs AK dropped on Monday, and the chaotic video shows Anurag Kashyap playing a director who kidnaps Sonam Kapoor, whose father is an actor desperately searching for the..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:23Published
Ludo | No Rating Movie Review | Abhishek Bachchan | Rajkummar Rao | Pankaj Tripathi | Sanya Malhotra [Video]

Ludo | No Rating Movie Review | Abhishek Bachchan | Rajkummar Rao | Pankaj Tripathi | Sanya Malhotra

Ludo is a kind of a film where even the smallest of distraction can make you miss out on the whole turn of events that follow. Directed by Anurag Basu, the film features an ensemble cast including..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:08Published