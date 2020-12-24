Watch: Republic Day parade rehearsals in Delhi amid winter chill

Republic Day parade rehearsals are being held in the capital in the wee hours amid the winter chill.

Indian Navy personnel were seen rehearsing at Rajpath this morning amid foggy conditions.

They commence their practice at 5:00 am amid the cold weather conditions and conclude it at 7:30 pm each day.

India will celebrate its 72nd Republic Day on January 26 next year, honouring the historic date when the country completed its transition towards becoming an independent republic after the Constitution came into effect.

Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson has been invited to be the Chief Guest at the Republic Day event 2021.

