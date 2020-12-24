Global  
 

Watch: Republic Day parade rehearsals in Delhi amid winter chill

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:07s - Published
Watch: Republic Day parade rehearsals in Delhi amid winter chill

Watch: Republic Day parade rehearsals in Delhi amid winter chill

Republic Day parade rehearsals are being held in the capital in the wee hours amid the winter chill.

Indian Navy personnel were seen rehearsing at Rajpath this morning amid foggy conditions.

They commence their practice at 5:00 am amid the cold weather conditions and conclude it at 7:30 pm each day.

India will celebrate its 72nd Republic Day on January 26 next year, honouring the historic date when the country completed its transition towards becoming an independent republic after the Constitution came into effect.

Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson has been invited to be the Chief Guest at the Republic Day event 2021.

Watch the full video for all the details.


Republic Day (India) Republic Day (India) Indian national holiday

Watch: Republic Day parade rehearsals at Delhi's Rajghat [Video]

Watch: Republic Day parade rehearsals at Delhi's Rajghat

Amid cold wave conditions, Republic Day parade rehearsals were carried out at Delhi's Rajghat on December 24. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited his UK counterpart Boris Johnson as the chief guest to grace the occasion. The latter has accepted the invite. India celebrates Republic Day on January 26, every year.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:12Published
Farmers' unions to write to UK MPs to stop Boris Johnson from visiting India [Video]

Farmers' unions to write to UK MPs to stop Boris Johnson from visiting India

As farmer unions are set to decide on the future course of action, they have said that they will be writing to MPs in UK urging them to stop Boris Johnson from visiting India. Farmer group leader Kulwant Singh Sandhu said the UK PM should cancel his visit till the farmers are protesting against the government. ‘UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is scheduled to visit India on January 26 for the Republic Day celebrations. We are writing to British MPs asking them to stop the UK PM from visiting India till the Indian government agrees to meet our demands,’ Sandhu said. Farmers have been protesting against the farm laws passed by the Modi government. They argue that the laws are detrimental for farmers and have sought immediate withdrawal. The Union government has meanwhile asked the farmers to come forward for more talks on the issues. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:06Published

Delhi Delhi Megacity and union territory of India, containing the national capital

Farmers protesting at Delhi borders remain resolute in seeking repeal of new agri laws

 Security remained tight at the Delhi borders with hundreds of personnel deployed at Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri as thousands of farmers have been staging their..
IndiaTimes

Indian Navy Indian Navy maritime warfare branch of India's military

Rajnath Singh attends Combined Graduation Parade at Airforce Academy in Hyderabad [Video]

Rajnath Singh attends Combined Graduation Parade at Airforce Academy in Hyderabad

Rajnath Singh attended Combined Graduation Parade at Airforce Academy in Dundigal on Dec 19. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reviewed Officer of the passing out parade. He was accorded the Guard of Honour at Airforce Academy on December 19. Aerial display of fighter jets witnessed during the event. Defence Minister also confer the 'President's Commission' to the graduating trainees. He also awarded 'Wings' to officers of Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard on successful completion of their flying training at Academy. He is on a two-day visit to the state.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:55Published

Defence minister hands over 3 DRDO systems to chiefs of armed forces

 Singh handed over the Indian maritime situational awareness system (IMSAS) to Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh at an event here, the Defence Ministry's..
IndiaTimes

Rajpath Rajpath boulevard in New Delhi leading up to the Rashtrapati Bhavan

Rahul Gandhi to lead Congress MPs' protest march against farm laws

 Rahul Gandhi will lead Congress MPs' protest march on Thursday at 10:45 am from Vijay Chowk to Rashtrapati Bhavan and will submit a memorandum to President Ram..
IndiaTimes

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom since 2019

Covid 19 coronavirus: UK discovers two cases of another new strain

 A second highly infectious new strain of the coronavirus has been discovered in the United Kingdom, prompting the country's government to impose even more..
New Zealand Herald

Delhi shivers mid-December, season's lowest temperature recorded | Oneindia News [Video]

Delhi shivers mid-December, season's lowest temperature recorded | Oneindia News

Delhi woke up shivering this mornign as the natl capital recorded the season's lowest temp at 3.9 degree celcius. Delhi had recorded a "severe" cold day on Thursday as the maximum temperature dropped..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:01Published
'Humbling day': Actor Swara Bhasker joins protesting farmers at Singhu border [Video]

'Humbling day': Actor Swara Bhasker joins protesting farmers at Singhu border

Actor Swara Bhasker has joined the league of Bollywood and Punjabi celebrities who have come out in support of protesting farmers. Farmers have been protesting on Delhi borders against the Centre's new..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 00:55Published
Watch: Delhi CM Kejriwal, AAP leaders on hunger strike to support farmers [Video]

Watch: Delhi CM Kejriwal, AAP leaders on hunger strike to support farmers

Senior Delhi government ministers and AAP MLAs, including Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, are sitting on a 'hunger strike' in support of farmers who are protesting against the Centre's farm laws...

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:50Published