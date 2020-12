ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather with Meteorologist Megan Parry Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 01:53s - Published 5 minutes ago ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather with Meteorologist Megan Parry ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather with Meteorologist Megan Parry 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend SHE DESERVES IT.SHE WAS SUCH A LITTLESWEETHEART.SOMETHING WE NEEDED DURING THATTIME.SHE GETS A BIKE FOR IT.THIS MORNING WE ARE TRACK THECREEK FIRE, YOU CAN SEE IT FROMOUR RED MOUNTAIN CAMERA.YOU CAN SEE THE FIRE BURNINGBRIGHTLY THERE.IT'S STILL DARK.THE CURRENT CONDITIONS AT DELUZROAD, WE'RE SEEING GUSTS UP TOABOUT 16 MILES PER HOUR.HUMIDITY VRY LOW AT 9%.MOVING OUT OF THE NORTHEASTCOMING OUT OF THE NORTHEAST,THAT WILL BE PUSHING THE FIRETOWARDS THE SOUTHWEST.TEMPERATURES ARE FAIRLY WARM.61 DEGREES THERE, 64 IN POWAYTHIS MORNING.53 DEGREES DOWNTOWN, WARMBECAUSE OF THE SANTA ANACONDITIONS.THEY ARE REALLY STRONG.WE'VE BEEN SEEING GUSTS ALLMORNING OVER 50 MILES PER HOURIN ALPINE, DESCANSO IN 34.POWAY SEEING GUSTS 20 MILES PERHOUR.I WANT YOU TO FOCUS ON THECOLORS NOT SO MUCH THE NUMBER ONOUR 10 NEWS FUTURE CAST.BY 9:00 A.M., WE'LL SEE THEWINDS BECOME MORE LOCALIZED.THAT RED FLAG WARNING DOESCONTINUE INTO NOON TODAY.MESSAGE OF THE COUNTY IN THESINGLE DIGITS.AS THE SURFACE WE HAVE SANTA ANAWINDS.A LOT OF GREEN SHOWING UP RIGHTTHERE.MOST OF THAT IS GOING TOEVAPORATE.VIRGA, WILL LEAD TO COOL SKIESTODAY.SOME DRIZZLE CAN'T BE RULED OUTTODAY.BEST CHANCE IS IN THE MOUNTAINS.60s AT THE COAST, OUR FIRSTWINTER STORM OF THE SEASON,WE'RE TALKING ABOUT WIDESPREADRAIN, HEAVY AT TIMES COMETHROUGH ON MONDAY.INLAND NEIGHBORHOODS 70s TODAYAND TOMORROW, SUNSHINE RETURNSTOMORROW.COOLER IN THE 60s OVER THEWEEKEND AND CHILLY NEXT WEEK INTHE 50s.MOUNTAIN AREAS WILL BE IN THE50s FOR CHRISTMAS DAY INTOSUNDAY.30s IS WHEN THE STORM COMESIN.WE CAN SEE





