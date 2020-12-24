Truckers brace for Christmas on UK motorway

Preparations for Christmas take place in Bethlehem



Preparations for Christmas celebrations in the West Bank city of Bethlehembegan early on Thursday morning amid the coronavirus pandemic. Palestiniansecurity forces were deployed at road blocks to organise the entry ofcelebrants, and Manger Square and the Church of the Nativity were beingdisinfected by city workers.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:42 Published on January 1, 1970