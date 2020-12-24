Truckers brace for Christmas on UK motorway

Global  
 

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:16s - Published
A long line of trucks waited to cross into France on Christmas Eve (December 24) after France closed its borders to Britain for 48 hours, stranding thousands of furious European truckers in southern England.

Emily Wither reports.


