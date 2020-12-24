Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 02:17s - Published 1 day ago

Lorries on the move as border backlog starts to clear

HGV lorries stuck in Kent due to the closure of the border with France earlier this week have now begun moving, with Channel crossings resuming and the backlog clearing.

Queues still extend along the M20 and in the roads around Dover, however the army are conducting coronavirus tests on drivers along the motorway and at the Port of Dover, approving drivers for travel upon a negative result.

Report by Etemadil.

