Two Covid positive flyers from UK go missing at Delhi airport, tracked later

A delegation of 60 farmers belonging to Kisan Majdoor Sangh, Baghpat met Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar. They met him at Krishi Bhavan in Delhi on December 24. Speaking to media after meeting Kisan Mazdoor Sangh members, Tomar said, "Farmers from Baghpat have given me a letter in support of Centre's Farm Laws. They have told me that government shouldn't buckle under any pressure to make amendments to Farm bills."
Haryana police has registered cases against protesting farmers in Ambala. Cases lodged after farmers allegedly blocked Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's convoy. The Haryana CM was going to Ambala to campaign for BJP candidates in municipal corporation polls. "A group of farmers blocked the convoy of Haryana CM. We have registered cases against 13 farmers under various sections of IPC," said Madan Lal, DSP, Ambala. Hundreds of farmers have been protesting on the outskirts of Delhi since November 26. Farmers are protesting at different Delhi borders against Centre's newly enacted farm laws. Govt has held many rounds of talks with farmers' unions offering changes to the farm laws. Farmers are firm with their demand that Centre should repeal the three new laws.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:30Published
Two passengers from the United Kingdom went missing from Delhi airport after testing positive for COVID-19, which created a panic among the authorities in wake of a more infectious strain of the virus found in Britain. Both were tracked down, one had managed to reach Ludhiana while the other was found in Andhra Pradesh.
The ongoing farmers' protest has adversely affected the hosiery industry of Ludhiana. Border blockade has led to minimalistic transportation of goods across states. After suffering losses for last 9 months due to corona induced lockdown, industry was expecting a boost in the deteriorating business. But the farmers' agitation has dampened their mood again. The already low profits of the industry, due to the COVID-19 lockdown, have now failed to take off in wake of the border blockade. Retail counters have also reduced their orders by 70-80%. While speaking to ANI, Pinnacle Fashion And Retail's co-founder, Akhil Sachdeva said, "The normal projection is that people are considering 50-60-% lesser business as compared to last year. But if the farmers' protest ends soon so that supplies can reach their destination as winter season is short, we get hardly 1-2 months for selling."
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has paid tribute to the armed forces personnelfor their work tackling Covid-19 during 2020. In a video call with troopsoverseas in Mali, Estonia, Somalia and Afghanistan, as well as those deployedin the UK, Mr Johnson thanked them all for being “our number one export”.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:40Published
Republic Day parade rehearsals are being held in the capital in the wee hours amid the winter chill. Indian Navy personnel were seen rehearsing at Rajpath this morning amid foggy conditions. They commence their practice at 5:00 am amid the cold weather conditions and conclude it at 7:30 pm each day. India will celebrate its 72nd Republic Day on January 26 next year, honouring the historic date when the country completed its transition towards becoming an independent republic after the Constitution came into effect. Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson has been invited to be the Chief Guest at the Republic Day event 2021. Watch the full video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:07Published
Amid cold wave conditions, Republic Day parade rehearsals were carried out at Delhi's Rajghat on December 24. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited his UK counterpart Boris Johnson as the chief guest to grace the occasion. The latter has accepted the invite. India celebrates Republic Day on January 26, every year.
In a clear lapse at the Delhi airport, two passengers who arrived from UK to India and tested positive for the coronavirus managed to leave the airport unnoticed. They have now been traced and brought..