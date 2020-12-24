Two Covid positive flyers from UK go missing at Delhi airport, tracked later

Global  
 

Two passengers from the United Kingdom went missing at Delhi airport after testing Covid-19 positive.

This created panic among authorities in wake of a new coronavirus strain found in Britain.

Both the passengers, who went untraceable on Tuesday, were soon tracked down.

One had managed to reach Ludhiana while the other was found in Andhra Pradesh.

Meanwhile, India has suspended all passenger flights from the UK till December 31.

On December 20, PM Boris Johnson had said a new variant of Covid-19 was found in UK.


