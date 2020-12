Ursula Von Der Leyen Says Farewell To UK At Brussels Press Conference Video Credit: HuffPost UK Clips STUDIO - Duration: 00:56s - Published 3 minutes ago Ursula Von Der Leyen Says Farewell To UK At Brussels Press Conference “So to all the Europeans, I say: It is time to leave Brexit behind, our future is made in Europe.” 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend “So to all the Europeans, I say: It is time to leave Brexit behind, our future is made in Europe.”





You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Brexit deal done after last-minute fish fight



The EU and UK have finally agreed a Brexit trade deal, but only after last-minute wrangling over fishing rights. Julian Satterthwaite reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:04 Published 42 minutes ago EU Authorises Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 Vaccine



Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission called the authorisation "an important chapter" in the bloc's fight against coronavirus. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:01 Published 2 days ago EU Authorizes Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 Vaccine



EU Authorizes Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 Vaccine. Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, . called the authorization "an important chapter" in the bloc's fight against.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:02 Published 3 days ago