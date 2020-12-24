After months of negotiations, UK, EU secure Brexit trade deal

Anticipated announcement marks the end of a key chapter in the Brexit saga, and comes just one week before the UK exits the EU’s single market.

UK and EU confirm last-minute Brexit trade deal The EU and UK have finally agreed a Brexit trade deal, but only after last-minute wrangling over fishing rights. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Brexit deal "fair, balanced and right": Von der Leyen Britain clinched a narrow Brexit trade deal with the European Union on Thursday, just seven days before it exits one of the world's biggest trading blocs.

Arlene Foster: EU trade deal is 'good news' Arlene Foster, the First Minister of Northern Ireland, says the post-Brexit trade deal with the EU is 'good news' and hopes people are now able to recognise the opportunities this creates. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Britain and the European Union have agreed on a trade deal that could help avoid economic chaos at the end of the year, when the U.K. is no longer bound by E.U...

Johnson hails Brexit agreement as a 'good deal for the whole of Europe' Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the deal with the European Union will“protect jobs across this country” and has “taken back control of our laws andour destiny”. Mr Johnson said the agreement reached with Brussels was a “gooddeal for the whole of Europe”.

With a Brexit agreement finally reached, what steps do both sides need to take to ratify the deal? The EU and the UK have come to an agreement on their future trading relationship, but what are the official next steps in the process to finally completing the long-running Brexit saga?

The United Kingdom and the European Union are closing in on a post-Brexit trade agreement after...