After months of negotiations, UK, EU secure Brexit trade deal

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 44:18s - Published
Anticipated announcement marks the end of a key chapter in the Brexit saga, and comes just one week before the UK exits the EU’s single market.


European Union European Union Economic and political union of European states

With a Brexit agreement finally reached, what steps do both sides need to take to ratify the deal? [Video]

With a Brexit agreement finally reached, what steps do both sides need to take to ratify the deal?

The EU and the UK have come to an agreement on their future trading relationship, but what are the official next steps in the process to finally completing the long-running Brexit saga?

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:44Published
Johnson hails Brexit agreement as a 'good deal for the whole of Europe' [Video]

Johnson hails Brexit agreement as a 'good deal for the whole of Europe'

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the deal with the European Union will“protect jobs across this country” and has “taken back control of our laws andour destiny”. Mr Johnson said the agreement reached with Brussels was a “gooddeal for the whole of Europe”.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:29Published

U.K. and European Union reach Brexit trade deal

 Britain and the European Union have agreed on a trade deal that could help avoid economic chaos at the end of the year, when the U.K. is no longer bound by E.U...
CBS News
Arlene Foster: EU trade deal is 'good news' [Video]

Arlene Foster: EU trade deal is 'good news'

Arlene Foster, the First Minister of Northern Ireland, says the post-Brexit trade deal with the EU is 'good news' and hopes people are now able to recognise the opportunities this creates. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:49Published

Brexit Brexit The United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union

Brexit deal "fair, balanced and right": Von der Leyen [Video]

Brexit deal "fair, balanced and right": Von der Leyen

Britain clinched a narrow Brexit trade deal with the European Union on Thursday, just seven days before it exits one of the world's biggest trading blocs.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:29Published
UK and EU confirm last-minute Brexit trade deal [Video]

UK and EU confirm last-minute Brexit trade deal

The EU and UK have finally agreed a Brexit trade deal, but only after last-minute wrangling over fishing rights. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:36Published

European Shares Fall On Brexit Uncertainty, Virus Worries

European stocks fell sharply on Monday, as a deadlock on fishing rights in Britain's waters continued...
RTTNews - Published

UK-EU nearing possible Brexit trade deal, with announcement expected Thursday

The United Kingdom and the European Union are closing in on a post-Brexit trade agreement after...
Upworthy - Published

Brexit trade deal reached between UK and European Union with just days to spare

The United Kingdom and European Union have reached a post-Brexit trade agreement after months of...
Upworthy - Published Also reported by •NYTimes.com



Boris Johnson announces post-Brexit trade deal with EU [Video]

Boris Johnson announces post-Brexit trade deal with EU

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced that the UK and EU and agreed on a post-Brexit trade deal following months of fraught discussions. Mr Johnson said the agreement, which he described as a..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 03:06Published
Trucks queue to use ferries at Dover as post Brexit customs trials continue [Video]

Trucks queue to use ferries at Dover as post Brexit customs trials continue

Trucks queue for miles on the A20 as they await their turn to board ferries to France at the busy port of Dover, United Kingdom, on Friday (December 18).

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 02:03Published
'Things are looking difficult' says PM on Brexit trade deal [Video]

'Things are looking difficult' says PM on Brexit trade deal

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has told the EU to "see sense" and come to the table with a compromise in order to bridge the gap in post-Brexit trade deal negotiations. During a visit to Greater..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:42Published