After months of negotiations, UK, EU secure Brexit trade deal

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the deal with the European Union will“protect jobs across this country” and has “taken back control of our laws andour destiny”. Mr Johnson said the agreement reached with Brussels was a “gooddeal for the whole of Europe”.
Arlene Foster, the First Minister of Northern Ireland, says the post-Brexit trade deal with the EU is 'good news' and hopes people are now able to recognise the opportunities this creates.