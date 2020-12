Trucks queue to use ferries at Dover as post Brexit customs trials continue Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 02:03s - Published 6 days ago Video Credit:- Duration: 02:03s - Published Trucks queue to use ferries at Dover as post Brexit customs trials continue Trucks queue for miles on the A20 as they await their turn to board ferries to France at the busy port of Dover, United Kingdom, on Friday (December 18). 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Preparations made at Dover for post-Brexit trade disruption



Preparations are being made at the ports of Dover to deal with post-Brexit trade disruption, with part of the M20 motorway shut for trials in dealing with a backlog of lorries waiting to get through... Credit: ODN Duration: 01:02 Published 6 days ago