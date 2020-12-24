Holiday sales expected to rise
Holiday sales are expected to be hire this year, with a lot of virtual gifts.
Many people are turning to virtual gifts.
'Shop Local' boosting holiday business for some small retailers in Fort WayneShop small, shop local. Simple phrases that’s helping keep small retailers open through a down year. The movement has helped boost sales during the holiday season for some local-owned shops.
Tamale sales still holding strong this holiday seasonIt’s the season for tamales when many in the Hispanic community enjoy having this tasty dish over the holidays, but how has the pandemic affected this tradition with more people staying home? Jeremy..
Massachusetts Offers Aid For Small Businesses As Holiday Sales Look BleakGovernor Charlie Baker announced hundreds of small businesses will get more than $49 million in pandemic relief grants. WBZ-TV's Christina Hager reports.