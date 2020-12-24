Global  
 

'Eastside Santa' provides love, compassion and hope to those within the Oliver Community

Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 00:39s - Published
HE WAS OUT TODAYWITH THE GRINCH... WHO'S HEARTHAS ALREADY GROWN LARGE ENOUGHTO HELP SANTA HAND OUT TOYS INTHE OLIVER COMMUNITY INNORTHEAST BALTIMORE.

SANTASAYS BECAUSE OF THEPANDEMIC... THEY HAD TO CHANGEUP HOW THEY NORMALLY SPREADTHEIR CHRISTMAS CHEER.Normally we do a breakfastwith Santa but this year's alittle different.

We had thepandemic and we had a lot ofcity and state constraints, sowe wanted to make sure that wewere safe, had some socialdistancing, but still putsmiles on kids faces.

THIS ISTHEIR 10TH ANNUAL TOGIVEAWAY.

SANTA AND HISFRIENDS SAY THEY BROUGHT OVE300 NEW TOYS TO THE AREA THCHRISTMAS.




