Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

United Airlines Unveils New COVID Policy For Travelers From UK To Newark

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:28s - Published
United Airlines Unveils New COVID Policy For Travelers From UK To Newark

United Airlines Unveils New COVID Policy For Travelers From UK To Newark

Starting Monday, customers traveling from London's Heathrow Airport to Newark must present proof of a negative COVID-19 test.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

UK air travelers to Newark will need negative COVID-19 test

United Airlines travelers to New Jersey's Newark Liberty Airport from the United Kingdom will have to...
Newsday - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Trump Voters: $600 Not Enough [Video]

Trump Voters: $600 Not Enough

In April 2020, a coronavirus stimulus check of $2,000 was sent to most American adults. Eight months later, Congress agreed on a $900 billion coronavirus relief bill. The new bill would send out..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:32Published
Millions Traveling For Christmas Despite Warnings From Officials To Stay Home [Video]

Millions Traveling For Christmas Despite Warnings From Officials To Stay Home

Here in New York, Mayor Bill de Blasio is stepping up quarantine enforcement on travelers - particularly those coming here from the United Kingdom. CBS2's John Dias reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:58Published
New York Announces Tighter Travel Restrictions For Visitors From United Kingdom [Video]

New York Announces Tighter Travel Restrictions For Visitors From United Kingdom

Travelers from the United Kingdom are now being told they won't be welcome in New York without quarantining upon arrival; CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:21Published