United Airlines Unveils New COVID Policy For Travelers From UK To Newark
Starting Monday, customers traveling from London's Heathrow Airport to Newark must present proof of a negative COVID-19 test.
Trump Voters: $600 Not EnoughIn April 2020, a coronavirus stimulus check of $2,000 was sent to most American adults. Eight months later, Congress agreed on a $900 billion coronavirus relief bill. The new bill would send out..
Millions Traveling For Christmas Despite Warnings From Officials To Stay HomeHere in New York, Mayor Bill de Blasio is stepping up quarantine enforcement on travelers - particularly those coming here from the United Kingdom. CBS2's John Dias reports.
New York Announces Tighter Travel Restrictions For Visitors From United KingdomTravelers from the United Kingdom are now being told they won't be welcome in New York without quarantining upon arrival; CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.