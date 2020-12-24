Yes, Comrade, You Too Can Learn The Glorious Russian Language For Free

The Trump administration has generally agreed that the Russians were behind the massive cyberattack on US federal computer networks.

So as the Russians seek to learn more about America, Americans now have some great opportunities to learn their language--for free!

Whether you're trying to learn the basics or achieve fluency, Russian is a complex, rewarding language as well as a window to a rich culture.