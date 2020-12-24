Global  
 

New filings in Vigo County jail lawsuit after COVID-19 outbreak

New filings in Vigo County jail lawsuit after COVID-19 outbreak

New filings in Vigo County jail lawsuit after COVID-19 outbreak

There are new filings pertaining to the Vigo County Jail overcrowding lawsuit after a COVID-19 outbreak.

There are new developments in the vigo county jail lawsuit.

This is in the case that stems from jail-overcrowding issues.

Recent court filings say "108" inmates have tested positive for covid-19.

Because of that -- there are more requests to get a handle on the situation.

The federal judge has asked county leaders about screening, testing, and transmission.

They have until december 30-th to respond.

Meanwhile, lawyers for the defendants want a conference hearing.

They want to talk about what's being done, or could be done, to reduce




