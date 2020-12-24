New filings in Vigo County jail lawsuit after COVID-19 outbreak
There are new filings pertaining to the Vigo County Jail overcrowding lawsuit after a COVID-19 outbreak.
There are new developments in the vigo county jail lawsuit.
This is in the case that stems from jail-overcrowding issues.
Recent court filings say "108" inmates have tested positive for covid-19.
Because of that -- there are more requests to get a handle on the situation.
The federal judge has asked county leaders about screening, testing, and transmission.
They have until december 30-th to respond.
Meanwhile, lawyers for the defendants want a conference hearing.
They want to talk about what's being done, or could be done, to reduce