How Bill Gates Refused Warren Buffet's Marriage Advice

'The Deals of Warren Buffett Volume 2: The Making of a Billionaire' reveals how Buffet gave Microsoft founder Bill Gates some 'marital' advice.

According to Markets Insider, the Berkshire Hathaway boss took Gates and his future wife, Melinda, ring shopping at Borsheims--one of Buffet's businesses.

That's when Buffett told Gates that he'd spent 6% of his net wealth on an engagement ring in 1951--and Gates should do the same.

At the time of the 1993 romantic shopping trip, Gates was worth around $6.2 billion.

Unfortunately for Buffet, Gates declined to shell out $370 million — nearly $660 million in today's dollars.