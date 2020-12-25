Bears vs. Jaguars: Three Things To Watch
The Bears hope the sun keeps shining on them as they head to Florida.
CBS 2's Matt Zahn has three things to watch as the Bears take on the 1-13 Jaguars on Sunday.
Bears vs. Vikings: Three Things To WatchIt’s basically a playoff elimination game on Sunday. CBS 2's Matt Zahn has Three Things to Watch as the Bears take on the Vikings in Minnesota.
Bears vs. Lions: Three Things To WatchIt’s a matchup of two teams with one win combined since October as the Bears host the Lions Sunday at Soldier Field. CBS 2's Matt Zahn has three things to watch.
Bears V. Vikings: Three Things To WatchBears head to Lambeau Field Sunday night for their first matchup of the season against their division rivals. The Bears are back from the bye hoping not to say goodbye to their playoff hopes in Green..