Bears vs. Jaguars: Three Things To Watch

Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 01:34s - Published
The Bears hope the sun keeps shining on them as they head to Florida.

CBS 2's Matt Zahn has three things to watch as the Bears take on the 1-13 Jaguars on Sunday.


