The Blind Tiger in Bay St. Louis supports CASA

- sharing is caring, so dont- forget to donate to your- favorite local charity this - holiday season.

- the blind tiger partnered with- casa of hancock county for the- 4th year challenging the- community and local business- to match dollar for dollar up t- - - - five thousand dollars.

Thomas - genin , the owner of the blind- tiger started - encouraging other local - businesses to donate.

- casa's fundraising has incresed- over the years, and - with the help of the blind tige- each child they serve has a - volunteer representative, but - donations are still needed- to reapair the building after - damages from hurrican zeta.

- - thomas genin-owner of tbt:- "this came about maybe four of five years ago, my wife and i - wated to make a - donation to casa than we though- that it was kinf of a - colabrative effort.

We- - thought that by calling out - other individuals and businesse- that the 5,000 dollars- would get more exposure in the- form of a challenge."

Cynthia chaucin-executive - director of casa: - "almost immediatly he asked where do i sighn up what do i d- .

As a parent and as a- dad i think it just resonated - with him" casa is still accepting - - - - donations throughout the holida- season , you can donate via - venmo, check , or go on their - wesbite casa hancock county dot- org.-