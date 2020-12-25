Ron Burkle Buys Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch For $22 Million

Michael Jackson's estate could take private action over Leaving Neverland documentary



Michael Jackson's estate could take private action over the 'Leaving Neverland' documentary. Credit: Bang Media International Limited Duration: 01:04 Published 1 week ago

Michael Jackson's chimpanzee Bubbles 'tore apart' his recording studio



Michael Jackson’s pet chimpanzee Bubbles “tore apart” the vocal booth when the music legend was recording his ‘Thriller’ album, according to guitarist Steve Lukather. Credit: Bang Media International Limited Duration: 01:32 Published 2 weeks ago