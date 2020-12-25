CISF organises farewell ceremony for canines of DMRC unit: Watch the video | Oneindia News
Central Industrial Security Force organised a farewell ceremony of 8 canines of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Unit.
On December 24,the 8 canine members- Lilly, Jency, Rosy, Blacky, Pusty, Lucy, Tweeky and Mini officially retired from duty after 10 years of service.
These canines conducted anti-sabotage checks also participated in mock drills and anti-terror sweeping exercises at Delhi Metro.
They all were felicitated with gold medal upon their retirement.
