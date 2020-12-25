CISF organises farewell ceremony for canines of DMRC unit: Watch the video | Oneindia News Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:38s - Published 3 days ago CISF organises farewell ceremony for canines of DMRC unit: Watch the video | Oneindia News Central Industrial Security Force organised a farewell ceremony of 8 canines of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Unit. On December 24,the 8 canine members- Lilly, Jency, Rosy, Blacky, Pusty, Lucy, Tweeky and Mini officially retired from duty after 10 years of service. These canines conducted anti-sabotage checks also participated in mock drills and anti-terror sweeping exercises at Delhi Metro. They all were felicitated with gold medal upon their retirement. #Canines #DMRC #CISF 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend