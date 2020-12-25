Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Christmas in times of coronavirus, from Bethlehem to Rome

Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 01:43s - Published
Christmas in times of coronavirus, from Bethlehem to Rome

Christmas in times of coronavirus, from Bethlehem to Rome

From Bethlehem to Rome and beyond, coronavirus restrictions dampened Christmas Eve celebrations on Thursday.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Rome Rome Capital city of Italy

Italy imposes partial lockdown for Christmas, New Year

 Rome, Dec 19 : Italians will have to spend much of the Christmas and New Year holiday in a nationwide “red zone”, which has been imposed in a bid to stem the..
WorldNews
Emperor Augustus’ tomb set to reopen to public [Video]

Emperor Augustus’ tomb set to reopen to public

The mausoleum of Rome's Emperor Augustus is set to reopen to the public after years of restoration.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:43Published

Bethlehem Bethlehem Municipality type A in Palestine

Covid 19 coronavirus dampens Christmas joy in Bethlehem and worldwide

 Bethlehem has ushered in Christmas Eve with a stream of joyous marching bands and the triumphant arrival of the top Catholic clergyman in the Holy Land, but few..
New Zealand Herald

Coronavirus Briefing: What Happened Today

 In a disrupted holiday season, even Bethlehem is quieter than usual.
NYTimes.com

Christmas celebrations to go ahead in Bethlehem

 BBC Middle East correspondent Yolande Knell joins the rehearsals for the festive processions.
BBC News

Christmas Christmas Holiday originating in Christianity, usually December 25

Amit Shah wishes people on Christmas
IndiaTimes
People offer Christmas prayers at Kerala's St. Joseph's Metropolitan Cathedral [Video]

People offer Christmas prayers at Kerala's St. Joseph's Metropolitan Cathedral

Christmas celebrations commenced in the country on December 25. Devotees gathered for offering the 'Morning Prayer' at Kerala's St. Joseph's Metropolitan Cathedral. Social Distancing and other COVID protocols were adhered to at the church. This year, Christmas fever is slightly low due to the pandemic. Christmas is an annual festival that marks the birth of Jesus Christ.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:08Published
Pope hols Christmas Mass in near-empty Vatican [Video]

Pope hols Christmas Mass in near-empty Vatican

Pope Francis holds Christmas Mass under coronavirus restrictions. In keepingwith social distancing measures, barely 200 faithful – instead of severalthousand – spaced out in the basilica’s pews and wearing masks, attendedFrancis’ celebration of the Mass.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:47Published

Related news from verified sources