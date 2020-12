Superstrar Rajinikanth admitted to Hyd Apollo over fluctuating BP Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:16s - Published 4 minutes ago Superstrar Rajinikanth admitted to Hyd Apollo over fluctuating BP Southern superstar Rajinikanth has been admitted to Apollo Hospitals here after the 70-year-old actor's blood pressure fluctuated, said the hospital. #Rajnikanth 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like