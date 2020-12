Bagpipe Christmas caroling lifts spirits at nursing homes in the Treasure Valley Video Credit: Idaho On Your Side - Duration: 01:50s - Published 34 seconds ago Bagpipe Christmas caroling lifts spirits at nursing homes in the Treasure Valley On Christmas Eve and Christmas Day members of the Boise Highlanders and the City of Trees Pipes and Drums traveled around to nursing homes in the Treasure Valley to spread holiday cheer. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Let It Glow: Dec. 24, 5am



We are Letting It Glow by looking at some beautiful well lit homes here in the valley. Thank you for sharing with us - and we want to see your decorations as well. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:33 Published 1 day ago Kindness Warriors Sending Pajamas To Plano Nursing Home Residents For Christmas



The Kindness Warriors decided since no visitors are allowed into the senior living facilities this year, they would make sure every resident would get a gift of new pajamas. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 00:15 Published 2 days ago Kirk Cameron Organizes Caroling Amid Cali. Surge



Actor Kirk Cameron is facing criticism for Christmas caroling events in California. The events were in protest of state and local stay-at-home mandates. The caroling was held in the parking lot of The.. Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:28 Published 2 days ago