Video Credit: KIMT - Published 4 days ago

For many of us?

"* ?

"*?

"* ch is a day off with the warmth of family around us?

"*?

"*?

" perhaps even a crackling fire and a big meal.

But for the homeless?

"*?

"*?

"*?

"* chri another cold day alone looking for something to eat and someplace to warm up.

Kimt news 3's samantha soto caught up with local non?

"* profit the landing mn ?

"*?

"* that aims t provide help to those facing homelessness in the greater rochester area.

George ?

"*?

"* founders of the landing mn typically spend their holiday with family but this year they are spending it with their second family ?

"*?*- those who are experiencing homelessness.

The landing mn spent their morning here at the mayo civic center that's currently housing the day center?

"*?

"* handing out bles bags containing food, socks, gloves, and personal care items. these items were donated by echo church and new day church.

An anonymous donor gave gift cards from holiday, kwik trip, and local fast food restaurants.

The landing co?

"* founder dan fifield says to be able to do this is a "the community is revelling behind what we're doing, they see the need, and we can just go out and bless these individuals with something that they wouldn't have gotten otherwise.

Fifield tells me one thing he has seen a big need for this season is warm, water?

"* resistant, winter gloves.

He also tells me the landing mn's goal is to have a permanent day/night shelter in place for the future.

Live in you can support the landing mn effort by donating on their website ?

"*?

"* we'll have tha linked at kimt.com.