Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Helping the homeless on Christmas

Video Credit: KIMT - Published
Helping the homeless on ChristmasLanding MN lending a hand

For many of us?

"* ?

"*?

"* ch is a day off with the warmth of family around us?

"*?

"*?

" perhaps even a crackling fire and a big meal.

But for the homeless?

"*?

"*?

"*?

"* chri another cold day alone looking for something to eat and someplace to warm up.

Kimt news 3's samantha soto caught up with local non?

"* profit the landing mn ?

"*?

"* that aims t provide help to those facing homelessness in the greater rochester area.

George ?

"*?

"* founders of the landing mn typically spend their holiday with family but this year they are spending it with their second family ?

"*?*- those who are experiencing homelessness.

The landing mn spent their morning here at the mayo civic center that's currently housing the day center?

"*?

"* handing out bles bags containing food, socks, gloves, and personal care items. these items were donated by echo church and new day church.

An anonymous donor gave gift cards from holiday, kwik trip, and local fast food restaurants.

The landing co?

"* founder dan fifield says to be able to do this is a "the community is revelling behind what we're doing, they see the need, and we can just go out and bless these individuals with something that they wouldn't have gotten otherwise.

Fifield tells me one thing he has seen a big need for this season is warm, water?

"* resistant, winter gloves.

He also tells me the landing mn's goal is to have a permanent day/night shelter in place for the future.

Live in you can support the landing mn effort by donating on their website ?

"*?

"* we'll have tha linked at kimt.com.




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Bringing hope to the homeless at Christmas

Bringing hope to the homeless at Christmas 'Sitting on the street watching people go past with bags of shopping is very isolating'
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •Nottingham Post


Christmas 'miracle' as son tracks down homeless dad after more than 10 years

Christmas 'miracle' as son tracks down homeless dad after more than 10 years A young man has managed to track down and reunite with his homeless father more than a decade apart -...
New Zealand Herald - Published

EK youngster raises money to buy food for the homeless selling reindeer dust

EK youngster raises money to buy food for the homeless selling reindeer dust Orlaith Russell, decided to sell the magic reindeer dust in order to provide homeless people around...
Daily Record - Published Also reported by •Tamworth Herald



Related videos from verified sources

Surfing Santas: Teens Surf In Gloucester With Santa Costumes On After Collecting Socks For The Homeless [Video]

Surfing Santas: Teens Surf In Gloucester With Santa Costumes On After Collecting Socks For The Homeless

18-year-old Noah Cook said he and his friends would surf in Santa costumes if they collected over 500 pairs of socks by Christmas for the homeless. WBZ-TV's Ken MacLeod has the story.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:48Published
Catholic Charities provide free Christmas meal for the hungry [Video]

Catholic Charities provide free Christmas meal for the hungry

Having a special warm meal is something many people look forward to on Christmas and Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada decided to make sure those less fortunate were able to enjoy one.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:40Published
Italian volunteers handout Christmas lunch boxes to the poor [Video]

Italian volunteers handout Christmas lunch boxes to the poor

In the Italian capital, dozens of refugees, poor and homeless people attended a charity event on Friday where they received lunch boxes and gifts from a Catholic community.

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 00:50Published