Catholic Charities provide free Christmas meal for the hungry Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:40s - Published 39 seconds ago Catholic Charities provide free Christmas meal for the hungry Having a special warm meal is something many people look forward to on Christmas and Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada decided to make sure those less fortunate were able to enjoy one. 0

HUNDREDS OF PEOPLE WERE TREATED TO PRIME RIB DINNERS. CATHOLIC CHARITIES SAYS THEY WANTED TO MAKE SURE THEY HAD A QUALITY MEAL. "WELL, I WASN'T SURE IF IT WAS GOING TO BE HAM OR TURKEY WHICH IS GOOD TOO. BUT THIS IS A REAL GOOD CUT OF MEAT." "THE FOOD IS SO IMPORTANT, IT'S A QUALITY MEAL AND AS YOU CAN SEE, THE CLIENTS, REALLY APPRECIATE THAT IT'S A HOMEMADE PREPARED MEAL. IT'S DONE SAFELY." ABOUT A THOUSAND MEALS WERE PREPARED-- ALL DONATED BY COMMUNITY GROUPS. AND THEY WERE MADE BY A SMALLER STAFF THAN USUAL-- BECAUSE OF THE PANDEMIC.




