Catholic Charities provide free Christmas meal for the hungry

Having a special warm meal is something many people look forward to on Christmas and Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada decided to make sure those less fortunate were able to enjoy one.

THOSE IN NEED-- FOR CHRISTMAS.HUNDREDS OF PEOPLE WERE TREATEDTO PRIME RIB DINNERS.CATHOLIC CHARITIES SAYS-- THEYWANTED TO MAKE SURE THEY HAD AQUALITY MEAL."WELL, I WASN'T SURE IF IT WASGOING TO BE HAM OR TURKEYWHICH IS GOOD TOO.BUT THIS IS A REAL GOOD CUT OFMEAT.""THE FOOD IS SO IMPORTANT, IT'SA QUALITY MEAL AND AS YOU CANSEE, THE CLIENTS, REALLYAPPRECIATE THAT IT'S A HOMEMADEPREPARED MEAL.IT'S DONE SAFELY."ABOUT A THOUSAND MEALS WEREPREPARED-- ALL DONATED BYCOMMUNITY GROUPS.AND THEY WERE MADE BY A SMALLERSTAFF THAN USUAL-- BECAUSEOF THE PANDEMIC.A REMI




