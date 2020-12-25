Global  
 

Church volunteers celebrate Christmas at Singhu Border with farmers

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:44s
To celebrate Christmas with the protesting farmers, a group of volunteers from a Delhi-based church came all the way to the Singhu Border here on Friday.

"Christmas is a festival for the people of the world and it is a big day for all of us.

When we saw our farmers sitting at the borders, then our God couldn't see the pain of these farmers.

Hence, we came to the Singhu Border to celebrate Christmas," Suresh, a volunteer, told ANI.

The volunteer said that the group prayed for farmers and the Centre so that an early solution to the problem comes forward for the government and protesters."I pray to God for a faster solution.

We have prayed for wisdom to all," said another volunteer.

The group sang Christmas carols at the Singhu Border with the farmers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi released Rs 18,000 crores as the next installment under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme to over nine crore farmers via video conferencing earlier in the day.

Farmers have been protesting at the gates of national capital against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.


