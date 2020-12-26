Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Church volunteers celebrate Christmas with protesting farmers at Singhu border

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:53s - Published
Church volunteers celebrate Christmas with protesting farmers at Singhu border

Church volunteers celebrate Christmas with protesting farmers at Singhu border

Volunteers from a Delhi-based church reached the Singhu border to celebrate Christmas with protesting farmers.

The volunteers sang Christmas carols with the farmers at the protest site.

Volunteers said that they prayed for the standoff between farmers and the Centre to resolve soon.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting on the outskirts of Delhi since November 26.

Farmers are protesting at different Delhi borders against Centre's newly enacted farm laws.

The government has held many rounds of talks with farmers' unions offering changes to the farm laws.

Farmers are, however, firm with their demand that Centre should repeal the three new laws.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Christmas Christmas Holiday originating in Christianity, usually December 25

Letter from Africa: Somalia's Christmas birthdays and lost memories

 A former refugee considers the importance of memory for those who lose everything in the chaos of war.
BBC News

Nashville officials give update on Christmas blast

 Nashville Mayor John Cooper, police chief John Drake and fire chief William Swann updated reporters Friday evening about 12 hours after a massive blast wounded..
CBS News
Colorful Christmas Carnival concludes in JandK's Patnitop [Video]

Colorful Christmas Carnival concludes in JandK's Patnitop

Colourful Christmas Carnival enthralled audience on its last day on December 25 in JandK's Patnitop. The event was inaugurated by CEO Patnitop Development Authority (PDA) Sachin Dev Singh Jamwal. Various folk songs and dances were presented by the artists of JandK Arts and Cultural Academy which enthralled the tourists. After the Christmas festival, three day long winter carnival will also be organised from December 29 to December 31. Various stalls of handicrafts, handlooms and food stalls were also centre of attraction.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:31Published

Delhi Delhi Megacity and union territory of India, containing the national capital

Church volunteers celebrate Christmas at Singhu Border with farmers [Video]

Church volunteers celebrate Christmas at Singhu Border with farmers

To celebrate Christmas with the protesting farmers, a group of volunteers from a Delhi-based church came all the way to the Singhu Border here on Friday. "Christmas is a festival for the people of the world and it is a big day for all of us. When we saw our farmers sitting at the borders, then our God couldn't see the pain of these farmers. Hence, we came to the Singhu Border to celebrate Christmas," Suresh, a volunteer, told ANI. The volunteer said that the group prayed for farmers and the Centre so that an early solution to the problem comes forward for the government and protesters."I pray to God for a faster solution. We have prayed for wisdom to all," said another volunteer. The group sang Christmas carols at the Singhu Border with the farmers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi released Rs 18,000 crores as the next installment under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme to over nine crore farmers via video conferencing earlier in the day. Farmers have been protesting at the gates of national capital against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:44Published
Brother duo helps clean garbage at Singhu Border [Video]

Brother duo helps clean garbage at Singhu Border

Two Sikh brothers from Delhi were seen at the Singhu Border, collecting garbage on the roads and cleaning the area on Friday. "We are collecting garbage and disposing off in a proper manner. We left our home with the intention to clean the Singhu Border. Many people have come here and so have we to show solidarity with the farmers. We started as a group of two people today. This is our way to do Seva," Harpreet Singh, a brother of the group told ANI. Brothers Harpreet Singh and Inderpal Singh have decided to come to the Singhu Border on their weekend holiday. "We have been collecting the waste material and disposing it off. We started along with my brother and one more person joined. Many people are helping us now", said Inderpal Singh. The duo was joined by other volunteers in cleaning the area. They also kept a bag near every garbage collecting trolley. On their first day, Inderpal was seen picking up the garbage and cleaning the road with his own broom, whereas Harpreet was tying the bags around each trolley Farmers have continued their protest at the borders of Delhi against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:35Published

Related news from verified sources

See Post: Swara Bhasker joins the farmers in their protest; shares pictures

The farmers of Punjab have been protesting against the new farm laws at the Singhu Border....
Mid-Day - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Farmers' protest enters 30th day [Video]

Farmers' protest enters 30th day

Farmers protest against the three new farm laws at Delhi's border areas entered the 30th day on December 25. Farmer unions on December 23 wrote to the government urging to not offer the repeated..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:19Published
'Kisan Mall' set up for farmers at Tikri border [Video]

'Kisan Mall' set up for farmers at Tikri border

Khalsa Aid, a non-profit organisation, has set up a 'Kisan Mall' for the protesting farmers at the Tikri border to provide items of daily use for free. The mall is providing blankets, thermals and..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:25Published
Amid border chaos, thousands of drivers stranded in Kent, UK [Video]

Amid border chaos, thousands of drivers stranded in Kent, UK

Traffic congestion persists in Dover despite the re-opening of the entry point to France. There’s a possibility that thousands of truck drivers could spend Christmas in Kent.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:36Published