Church volunteers celebrate Christmas with protesting farmers at Singhu border



Letter from Africa: Somalia's Christmas birthdays and lost memories A former refugee considers the importance of memory for those who lose everything in the chaos of war.

Nashville officials give update on Christmas blast Nashville Mayor John Cooper, police chief John Drake and fire chief William Swann updated reporters Friday evening about 12 hours after a massive blast wounded..

Colorful Christmas Carnival concludes in JandK's Patnitop



Colourful Christmas Carnival enthralled audience on its last day on December 25 in JandK's Patnitop. The event was inaugurated by CEO Patnitop Development Authority (PDA) Sachin Dev Singh Jamwal. Various folk songs and dances were presented by the artists of JandK Arts and Cultural Academy which enthralled the tourists. After the Christmas festival, three day long winter carnival will also be organised from December 29 to December 31. Various stalls of handicrafts, handlooms and food stalls were also centre of attraction.

Church volunteers celebrate Christmas at Singhu Border with farmers



To celebrate Christmas with the protesting farmers, a group of volunteers from a Delhi-based church came all the way to the Singhu Border here on Friday. "Christmas is a festival for the people of the world and it is a big day for all of us. When we saw our farmers sitting at the borders, then our God couldn't see the pain of these farmers. Hence, we came to the Singhu Border to celebrate Christmas," Suresh, a volunteer, told ANI. The volunteer said that the group prayed for farmers and the Centre so that an early solution to the problem comes forward for the government and protesters."I pray to God for a faster solution. We have prayed for wisdom to all," said another volunteer. The group sang Christmas carols at the Singhu Border with the farmers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi released Rs 18,000 crores as the next installment under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme to over nine crore farmers via video conferencing earlier in the day. Farmers have been protesting at the gates of national capital against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.



Two Sikh brothers from Delhi were seen at the Singhu Border, collecting garbage on the roads and cleaning the area on Friday. "We are collecting garbage and disposing off in a proper manner. We left our home with the intention to clean the Singhu Border. Many people have come here and so have we to show solidarity with the farmers. We started as a group of two people today. This is our way to do Seva," Harpreet Singh, a brother of the group told ANI. Brothers Harpreet Singh and Inderpal Singh have decided to come to the Singhu Border on their weekend holiday. "We have been collecting the waste material and disposing it off. We started along with my brother and one more person joined. Many people are helping us now", said Inderpal Singh. The duo was joined by other volunteers in cleaning the area. They also kept a bag near every garbage collecting trolley. On their first day, Inderpal was seen picking up the garbage and cleaning the road with his own broom, whereas Harpreet was tying the bags around each trolley Farmers have continued their protest at the borders of Delhi against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.