Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:34s - Published 2 days ago

Trump Renews Calls For $2K

On Friday, Pres.

Donald Trump tweeted his support for $2,000 direct payments to Americans.

"Why would politicians not want to give people $2000, rather than only $600?" he wrote.

It's still unclear if Trump will sign or veto the stimulus relief package.

Business Insider reports the new stimulus bill has been flown out to him in Florida.

A White House spokesperson did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.