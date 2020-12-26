Christmas Mass carries on during a pandemic

The Coronavirus has altered many traditional ceremonies for The Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul.

Forced many churches across the country to change the way they hold holiday services.

The basilica of saints peter and paul had to make several changes ahead of their annual christmas eve and christmas day masses.

News 12's danielle moss talked to church officials who are working hard to keep their congregation safe during this time.

Mass may sound the same.

But this isn't your traditional service.

This year the church chose to give parhisoners the chance to catch the service on live stream.

Dan stand-"in addition to the live stream, father david says that the church has added extra christmas mass services, requires all of their parishioners to wear face masks, implemented hand sanitizing stations and block off every other pew so that the congregation can continue to social distance."

Unlike previous years, the church offered three christmas eve services.

Two christmas day services and their traditional latin midnight mass.

Father david carter/the basilica of saints peter and paul-"it allowed us to space those things out.

We did notice that not as many people came.

We had factors like the coronavirus first of all, then the weather last night was really cold and then it started to snow and i think that in general, people are just a little more weary and they are making good decisions and that's what we want to emphasize."

Father david says that many people have been contacting him to apologize for not attending mass this year because of exposure or a positive covid test.

Something that he says he appreciates.

Father david carter/the basilica of saints peter and paul-"so, people are making good decisions and that will allow other people that aren't experiencing those symptoms and aren't around anyone with coronavirus to be able to come, gather and continue to praise god in the church."

Just like the rest of us, father david cannot wait for the new year and a fresh start.

