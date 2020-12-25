Global  
 

COVID pandemic impacts Christmas celebrations in HP's Dharamshala

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:15s
This time the celebrations of Christmas are faded due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Very limited celebrations organised at St.

John in the Wilderness Church in Dharamshala and only limited numbers of people were allowed inside the church's premises.

A few people were gathered for mass prayers to celebrate the festival.

Christmas is an annual festival that commemorates birth of Jesus Christ.


