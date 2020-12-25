COVID pandemic impacts Christmas celebrations in HP's Dharamshala

The Christmas celebrations begin in the country on December 25. On the occasion, the midnight mass prayers held in Panaji's Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Church. The devotees attended the mass prayer while maintaining social distancing. Christmas is an annual festival that commemorates birth of Jesus Christ.
On eve of Christmas, Jammu and Kashmir Government organised special event in Srinagar. To bring cheer among people, Department of Tourism along with Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) organised the event. Director of Kashmir Tourism, Nissar Ahmad Wani said, "Today, we are celebrating Christmas Eve because on the day of Christmas, the fathers of church are not able to come out. We wanted to celebrate it on a good level so we have organised cultural programs, carols etc. Our aim was to celebrate Christmas and to pray god to bless us with a great year." A number of people irrespective of the religion attended the event. A cake-making competition was also organised there. A cake-maker named Arwah Siraj said, "This is a very good thing that Dept of Tourism and SKICC organised this event where people from different religion are celebrating Christmas together. This is a very big thing that such big event is organised post COVID-induced lockdown. This is the speciality of Kashmiris that we celebrate the festivals together no matter it is Eid, Diwali or Christmas." Cake was distributed among the attendees to celebrate Christmas. The cultural program was also held to mark the celebration. The special event also gave the message of brotherhood and communal harmony.
Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik made an effort to create awareness about COVID-19. He made the world's biggest 'mask with Santa Claus' on 3D sand art. This sand art is 120-ft-long and 50-ft-width and has created on 6,000 sq ft area to create awareness on COVID-19 at Puri beach.
Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted on Wednesday evening with her son Taimur. In a video, Kareena is seen exiting her car with the three-year-old in tow. Taimur is seen yelling at the gathered paparazzi to not take photographs. The 3-year old could be heard saying 'no photos' as they called out to him. Taimur has been in media spotlight since birth and is often chased by photographers. This is not the first time that the munchkin made such a declaration. Recently, Taimur was caught on camera saying the same thing in Dharamshala. Taimur was accompanying his father Saif Ali Khan who had gone for a shoot.
Actor Saif Ali Khan is back home in Mumbai after spending a long, peaceful time in Himachal Pradesh. The actor was shooting for his film Bhoot Police in Dharamshala recently. Saif came back earlier this week with wife Kareena Kapoor and son Taimur. Soon, the actor had a run-in with the paparazzi on Wednesday evening. Saif was clicked outside his home with Kareena and the two had seemingly gone out for walk. He was seen in a blue T-shirt and his usual red bandana. Kareena, who is heavily pregnant with her second baby, was seen in a flowing pink dress. However, what caught everyone's attention was Saif's new tattoo. Saif had a large new tattoo on his left arm which showed pyramids, encasing an eye. Saif was last seen in Tanhaji, which released earlier this year.
Pope Francis celebrated a low-key Christmas Eve Mass made sombre by the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday and said people should feel obliged to help the needy because Jesus himself was born a poor outcast.