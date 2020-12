Cincinnati Woman's Club '12 days of giving'

Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 01:28s - Published 4 minutes ago

The local group has helped several area charities in a string of acts of kindness this holiday.

IN TONIGHT'S ACT OF KINDNESS-- WE'RE SHINING A LIGHT ON AGROUP THAT'S DONE ALL KINDS OFWONDERFUL THINGS THIS HOLIDAYSEASON...FOR A RANGE OF NON-PROFITS.THE CINCINNATI WOMaN'SCLUB HAS TRADITIONALLYCONNECTED WOMEN IN COMMUNITY-- THAT'S WHAT ITS LOGO SAYS.BUT RECOGNIZING COVID-19 HASMADE TIMES TOUGH FOR LOTS OFPEOPLE...IN 2020 -- IT DECIDEDTO SPREAD LIGHT AND KINDNESSACROSS THE COMMUNITY INSOMETHING IT CALLED "12 DAYSOF GIVING." THE WOMEN'S CLUBJUST LAST WEEK HAD AN OUTDOOR,DRIVE-UP, SOCIALLY DISTANCEDGATHERING TO CELEBRATE THEGIVING.

AMONG THE GROUPS ITHELPED AND CELEBRATED OVER THECOURSE OF MANY DAYS:DEPAUL CHRISTO REY, TENDERMERCIES, BETHANY HOUSE, DRESSFOR SUCCESS AND TOYS FOR TOTS.FROM THE VIDEO HERE -- YOUCAN SEE THE ENERGY ASSOCIATEDWITH THE GIVING.Is that one of the reasons youwanted to talk about htis inour act of kindness tonight?Yes it is.

The members allcame together and didsomething totally different.they reached out to thecommunity and really focusedon those in need.18THE ORGANIZATIONS THEYHELPED THIS YEAR...EDUCATE THECOMMUNITY'S CHILDREN -- THEYHELP FAMILIES, THEY ASSISTPEOPLE EXPERIENCINGHOMELESSNESS...YOU NAME IT.SO THE GIVING GOES A LONG,LONG WAY...AND IT'S WHY THECINCINNATI WOMaN'S CLUB GETS AKIND SHOUT OUT TONIGHT.