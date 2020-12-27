Teen Star Academy Movie - John Savage, Blanca Blanco, Bret Roberts

Teen Star Academy Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Becoming a "star" is the dream of many children.

At the Teen Star Academy, some strict auditions are taking place for the new courses: many teenagers will develop their best skills to become artists and future stars in Music, Dance, Singing and Fashion.

Several stories of friendship and emotions are intertwined even outside the school at the beach, where a space has been set up for free artistic performances.

That place, however, is also attended by a group of bullies that quickly becomes the antagonist of the students of the Academy.

In the end, the course terminates with a final year performance in which all the students are involved.

The teachers greet the "Teen Star Academy" students of that course ready for the new selections.

Director: Cristian Scardigno Cast: John Savage, Blanca Blanco, Bret Roberts