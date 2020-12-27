Global  
 

Coronavirus In Maryland: Over 2.2K New Cases, 21 More Deaths Reported

Over 2,200 new COVID-19 cases and 21 additional deaths were reported in Maryland on Saturday, according to the State Department of Health.


