Unemployed single mom talks benefit loss

CRASHED PLANE IS NOTON THE RUNWAY.EXPANDUNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITSLAPSED FOR MILLIONS OFSTRUGGLING AMERICANSTODAY.A 900 BILLION DOLLARPANDEMIC RELIEF BILLWOULD EXTEND THEM.THE PRESIDENT HAS YETTO SIGN IT.41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER JORDAN BETTSTALKED TO A KANSAS CITYWOMAN WHO HAS RELIEDON THOSE EXPANDEDBENEFITS.SHE SHARES THATWOMAN'S STRUGGLE TOMAKE ENDS MEET.Betsy Nguyen, Unemployed"I've been looking for workactively since I lost my lostand there is not as many jobsand there is many morepeople looking for work."IT'S BEEN A STRUGGLE TOFIND A JOB FOR SINGLEMOM BETSY NGUYEN.Betsy Nguyen, Unemploy"Since May, yeah the end ofMay."SHE'S TRYING TO FIND AMARKETING JOB INKANSAS CITY.BUT SO FAR...DEAD ENDS.SHE DOES HAVEUNEMPLOYMENTBENEFITS.Betsy Nguyen, Unemployed"Unemployment barelyscratches the surface to beginwith but at least it wassomething to slow thebleeding."SADLY THOUGH, THIS MOMIS SET TO LOSE THIS federalLIFELINE AS OF SATURDAY.UNLESS PRESIDENTTRUMP SIGNS THE COVID-19 RELIEF AND SPENDINGBILL.Betsy Nguyen, Unemploy"There are so many of us thatare really trying to work and Iwant to work.

It's to my benefitto me to be employed and Iam really actively looking."SO NOW THE FUTUREUNCERTAIN FOR MILLIONSOF AMERICANS LIKENGUYEN.Jordan Betts, 41 Action NewsReporter"There are so many peoplewaiting for money and waitingto be employed.

What do youtell people in the governmentright now from yourperspective that's unemployedhave to tell them?"Betsy Nguyen, Unemployed"I implore you to please thinkof the constituents.

It's reallyhard being a single mom andtrying to, please like me whoreally want to work and so Iask you to think of us."JORDAN BETTS 41 ACTI