India developed 'Aatmanirbharata' due to COVID: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised on self-reliance and said that due to COVID-19 pandemic, the supply chains got disrupted the world over but India developed new capabilities called 'Aatmanirbharata'.
"Due to Corona, the supply chains got disrupted the world over but we learnt new lessons from each crisis.
The nation also developed new capabilities.
We can call this capability 'Aatmanirbharata' or self-reliance," said PM Modi during last Mann Ki Baat of the year 2020.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated his 'Vocal for Local' call during the 72nd edition of Mann Ki Baat on December 27 and said that when mantra of 'Vocal for Local' is resonating in every house, it is time to ensure that Indian products are of world-class. "I call upon our manufacturers and industry leaders that when people have taken determined step forward and when the mantra of 'Vocal for Local' is resonating in every house, it is time to ensure that our products are world-class. The Global best must be manufactured in India. For this, our entrepreneurs and startups must come forward," said PM Modi.
The country on December 27 reported lowest daily COVID cases in last 6 months, as 18,732 people were diagnosed with the coronavirus in the last 24 hours. India's total cases rose to 1,01,87,850. 279 new casualties linked with COVID took the death toll to 1,47,622. Active cases continue to reduce and the current tally stands at 2,78,690. Total cured cases are now 97,61,538 with 21,430 new discharges. According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 16,81,02,657 samples tested for COVID-19 up to Dec 26. Of these, 9,43,368 samples were tested yesterday.