Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

India developed 'Aatmanirbharata' due to COVID: PM Modi

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:51s - Published
India developed 'Aatmanirbharata' due to COVID: PM Modi

India developed 'Aatmanirbharata' due to COVID: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised on self-reliance and said that due to COVID-19 pandemic, the supply chains got disrupted the world over but India developed new capabilities called 'Aatmanirbharata'.

"Due to Corona, the supply chains got disrupted the world over but we learnt new lessons from each crisis.

The nation also developed new capabilities.

We can call this capability 'Aatmanirbharata' or self-reliance," said PM Modi during last Mann Ki Baat of the year 2020.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Narendra Modi Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India

'Vocal for Local' campaign should be complemented with world-class Indian products: PM Modi [Video]

'Vocal for Local' campaign should be complemented with world-class Indian products: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated his 'Vocal for Local' call during the 72nd edition of Mann Ki Baat on December 27 and said that when mantra of 'Vocal for Local' is resonating in every house, it is time to ensure that Indian products are of world-class. "I call upon our manufacturers and industry leaders that when people have taken determined step forward and when the mantra of 'Vocal for Local' is resonating in every house, it is time to ensure that our products are world-class. The Global best must be manufactured in India. For this, our entrepreneurs and startups must come forward," said PM Modi.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:03Published

PM Modi addresses 72nd edition of 'Mann Ki Baat': 5 key points

 After being 'vocal for local' to make India 'Aatmanirbhar', PM Modi on Sunday gave a clarion call to adopt a "zero effect, zero defect" policy.
DNA

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

EU member countries start vaccinating against COVID-19 [Video]

EU member countries start vaccinating against COVID-19

Europe sees a 'window of hope' as governments start vaccinating against COVID-19

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:37Published
India records 18,732 new COVID cases, lowest in 6 months [Video]

India records 18,732 new COVID cases, lowest in 6 months

The country on December 27 reported lowest daily COVID cases in last 6 months, as 18,732 people were diagnosed with the coronavirus in the last 24 hours. India's total cases rose to 1,01,87,850. 279 new casualties linked with COVID took the death toll to 1,47,622. Active cases continue to reduce and the current tally stands at 2,78,690. Total cured cases are now 97,61,538 with 21,430 new discharges. According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 16,81,02,657 samples tested for COVID-19 up to Dec 26. Of these, 9,43,368 samples were tested yesterday.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:23Published

Coronavirus Coronavirus Subfamily of viruses in the family Coronaviridae

No, Corona's beer sales did not suffer from the coronavirus

 Misinformation about Mexico's most famous beer was rampant at the beginning of the pandemic.
CBS News

AP Top Stories December 25 A

 Here's the latest for Friday December 25th: US requires COVID test for people flying from Britain; House Republicans reject Trump's COVID aid demand; Wildfire..
USATODAY.com

Christmas celebrations take different turn in era of coronavirus

 Coronavirus has led to Christmas in 2020 taking on a different appearance around the world – from subdued scenes in Bethlehem to an early start to Midnight..
WorldNews

Mann Ki Baat Mann Ki Baat

Farmers on hunger strike today, urge citizens to skip one meal on Kisan Diwas

 Leaders of several farmers' unions also appealed to people to bang utensils to drown out PM Modi's monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat.
DNA