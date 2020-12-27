Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:51s - Published 4 minutes ago

India developed 'Aatmanirbharata' due to COVID: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised on self-reliance and said that due to COVID-19 pandemic, the supply chains got disrupted the world over but India developed new capabilities called 'Aatmanirbharata'.

"Due to Corona, the supply chains got disrupted the world over but we learnt new lessons from each crisis.

The nation also developed new capabilities.

We can call this capability 'Aatmanirbharata' or self-reliance," said PM Modi during last Mann Ki Baat of the year 2020.