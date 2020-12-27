Man aims for the record books after walking circumference of the Earth in Limerick

A retired business consultant, who has walked the equivalent of thecircumference of the Earth within his neighbourhood, has encouraged others tokeep active in the midst of the pandemic.

Vinod Bajaj, 70, has walked 40,075kilometres over the past four years without ever leaving his home city ofLimerick in the west of Ireland.

He has extolled the benefits of walking atsuch a stressful time for people.

Mr Bajaj, who was born in India and haslived in Ireland for 43 years, finished his extraordinary feat in Septemberafter completing more than 54.6 million steps in 8,322 hours and burningalmost 1.5 million calories in under 1,500 days.